VICE Japan / Google - YouTube Channel & Digital Marketing

VICE Japan / Google - Digital Marketing Manager / YouTube Channel Manager (2012-2013)
Objective
Develop and grow (mainly subscriber base) the VICE Japan YouTube Channel with Google team
Results
- Made it No.1 (the most subscribed) official partner channel on YouTube Japan
- Grew subscriber base from 2,745 to 50,672 in five months
- Gained total video views from 146,822 to 4,918,832 in five months
- Successfully launched “Alone in the Zone” video with global digital marketing strategy (470,000 views in the first 30 days, more than 740,000 total views)
What I did
- Led 8-member cross-functional team
- Developed and managed VICE Japan’s digital strategy with VICE U.S.
- Social media campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google Plus
- Built relationships with popular medias and influencers to gain online traffic
- Managed the channel (release calendar, video planning, translate, teaser, publish, and popularize)
- Cooperated closely with multiple teams such as Google Japan, Google U.S., ad agency, and VICE U.S.
- Built its Twitter account and attracted over 5,100 followers with campaigns
- Optimized the channel with analytical data (video title, description, tag, annotation, page layout, and thumbnail)
Other Projects
- Social media campaigns for clients such as Intel, Levi’s, Sony Music, and Diesel
More details on my website: http://yusuketerashima.com/