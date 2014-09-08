VICE Japan / Google - YouTube Channel & Digital Marketing

VICE Japan / Google - Digital Marketing Manager / YouTube Channel Manager (2012-2013)

Objective

Develop and grow (mainly subscriber base) the VICE Japan YouTube Channel with Google team

Results

- Made it No.1 (the most subscribed) official partner channel on YouTube Japan

- Grew subscriber base from 2,745 to 50,672 in five months

- Gained total video views from 146,822 to 4,918,832 in five months

- Successfully launched “Alone in the Zone” video with global digital marketing strategy (470,000 views in the first 30 days, more than 740,000 total views)

What I did

- Led 8-member cross-functional team

- Developed and managed VICE Japan’s digital strategy with VICE U.S.

- Social media campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google Plus

- Built relationships with popular medias and influencers to gain online traffic

- Managed the channel (release calendar, video planning, translate, teaser, publish, and popularize)

- Cooperated closely with multiple teams such as Google Japan, Google U.S., ad agency, and VICE U.S.

- Built its Twitter account and attracted over 5,100 followers with campaigns

- Optimized the channel with analytical data (video title, description, tag, annotation, page layout, and thumbnail)

Other Projects

- Social media campaigns for clients such as Intel, Levi’s, Sony Music, and Diesel

More details on my website: http://yusuketerashima.com/