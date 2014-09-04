Doughboys Donuts

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I drew up this mark for a Donut place called 'Doughboys'.
The way it was described to me by the client is that 'Doughboys' is a term from WW1, so I incorporated a bit of that imagery into the mark. .