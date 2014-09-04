Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Riley Cran

Doughboys Donuts

Doughboys Donuts mark logo biplane donut doughboys restaurant food truck
I drew up this mark for a Donut place called 'Doughboys'.

The way it was described to me by the client is that 'Doughboys' is a term from WW1, so I incorporated a bit of that imagery into the mark. .

Posted on Sep 4, 2014
