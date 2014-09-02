Robert Mnich

M-Fitness

Robert Mnich
Robert Mnich
  • Save
M-Fitness logo logotype brand branding design fonts fitness sport kettlebells urban
Download color palette

-logo for fitness centers a little differently
- Organizing outdoor activities (bootcamps) and urban fitness
- To offer exercises with kettlebells, bulagrian bags, foam rollers and
their own bodies

View all tags
Posted on Sep 2, 2014
Robert Mnich
Robert Mnich

More by Robert Mnich

View profile
    • Like