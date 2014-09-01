Chris Spooner

Double Exposure Effect

Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner
  • Save
Double Exposure Effect photoshop double exposure effect tutorial
Download color palette

My latest tutorial shows how to create this double exposure effect in Photoshop.

See it here: http://blog.spoongraphics.co.uk/tutorials/how-to-create-a-double-exposure-effect-in-photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2014
Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner

More by Chris Spooner

View profile
    • Like