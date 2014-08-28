Jason Krieger

Thingiverse - New User Onboarding

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
Thingiverse - New User Onboarding work thingiverse new user onboarding makerbot responsive
Download color palette

A new feature we rolled out this summer for new Thingiverse users is a simple onboarding flow, helping them set up their profile, collect a few Things on the site as well as find users to follow. This in turns gives the users something to print later when using MakerBot desktop and helps to populate their Dashboard feeds.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 28, 2014
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like