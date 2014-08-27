David Wilder

Lists Icon

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
Lists Icon ui ux iphone pbs app icon list
Download color palette

A few icon explorations for our List functionality which is broken down by Resume, Watchlist, & History. We need an icon to represent all 3.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2014
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like