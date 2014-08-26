Jerett Patterson
Mossio

Analytics Board

Jerett Patterson
Mossio
Jerett Patterson for Mossio
Hire Us
  • Save
Analytics Board ui user-interface clean design dashboard graphs web-app
Download color palette

Kicking off user interface work with the Mossio team.

Come follow us at Mossio

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Mossio
Mossio
Hire Us

More by Mossio

View profile
    • Like