Stev Rodriguez

OnePlus One Invite Giveaway

Stev Rodriguez
Stev Rodriguez
  • Save
OnePlus One Invite Giveaway motion graphics oneplus oneplus one android phone red gif animated cool logo giveaway google
Download color palette

Here's a quick after effects animation I made for my OnePlus One invite giveaway.

Stev Rodriguez
Stev Rodriguez

More by Stev Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like