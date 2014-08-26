Jessica Johnson

holiday/ christmas photo card template

Jessica Johnson
Jessica Johnson
  • Save
holiday/ christmas photo card template christmas holiday branch glitter gold modern card photo card template psd
Download color palette

another one just up on DD http://www.dailydesignables.com/, trying to keep the card color combos fresh and not the usual suspects

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Jessica Johnson
Jessica Johnson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jessica Johnson

View profile
    • Like