Mailbox iOS 7

Mailbox iOS 7 flat ios ios7 ios8 icon clean gradient minimal
Just popped my "Dribbble-rebound-cherry" with this iOS 7 icon for the awesome app, Mailbox.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
