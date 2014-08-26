Corey Haggard
Graphicals ui user-interface interface table app design clean
Starting to lay the foundation down for a user interface we're working on with a client. This has been a fun and exciting product to work with. The interactions within the product should be super fun to implement into the visual design.

Tell us your feedback and don't forget to follow @Mossio

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
