jessecurry

OS X Icon Concept

jessecurry
jessecurry
  • Save
OS X Icon Concept osx os x mac icon yosemite
Download color palette

A rebound of the previous icon concept, packaged up in the style of the latest version of OS X.

572153db936cf9a2d254e1e0ffc54a7b
Rebound of
iOS Icon Concept
By jessecurry
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
jessecurry
jessecurry

More by jessecurry

View profile
    • Like