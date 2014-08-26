Gjorgji Domazetov

Project Ara

Project Ara project ara google motorola phonebloks
I'm just so hyped about Project Ara that I've made some logo suggestions. They're not really special but it's because I'm hyped, don't hate me for that! :D Google, if you like them, take 'em! I want nothing in return. Well, ok maybe that masterpiece of a phone you got there buildin' :D

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
