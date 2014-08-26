Joseph Alessio

Limited

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
  • Save
Limited logo brand typography lettering type hand lettering swash ligature vintage branding sketch wip
Download color palette

A sketch for a logotype I'm working on. You can peep it better on Instagram, I'm posting a bit more there these days. I really like how the 'L-i' is turning out.

Joseph Alessio
Joseph Alessio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joseph Alessio

View profile
    • Like