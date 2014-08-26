Rehana Khan

Disney's Gnometown: Characters (Thanksgiving)

Questgiver images and character creation done in vector/ Illustrator for Disney's Gnometown facebook game!

These were for a Thanksgiving level in which the evil rat was ruining Thanksgiving for the gnomes!

Digitally sketched in photoshop and vectored in Illustrator

