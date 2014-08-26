Bobby G. Bray Jr.

Quick Idea Generation: Sketches

paper app sketches drawing ux ui ipad product design user interface
Been utilizing FiftyThree's Paper App a lot lately! Anything from idea generation, to brainstorming, to helping engineers, and even full user flows.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
