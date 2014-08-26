Johanna Ehnle

Brennan & Leah

Brennan & Leah wedding portrait illustration letterpress coasters
Cute couple portrait for letterpress beer coasters. These were wedding favors. Super fun!

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
