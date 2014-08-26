Callie Hegstrom

Creative Market Challenge

sketchweekchallenge sketch hand drawn typography
Thought I'd go ahead and sketch out some birthday invites for my little guy...and enter the #SketchWeekChallenge in the process. Just for fun.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
