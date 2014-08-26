Harouth Arthur Mekhjian

Bird Mark

Dug up a bird mark that I had done a while back. Thinking of playing around with it to come up with some sort of a conceptual logo,

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Identity designer & Illustrator. Almost an architect
