Matt Zanchelli

Git App Icon Updated

Matt Zanchelli
Matt Zanchelli
  • Save
Git App Icon Updated git icon mac app
Download color palette

Thanks to some great feedback from @Ollin, I've updated the icon to fill more of the canvas.

Git.icns

516c8cbe0eb7a45f3806bfbdefa5b6c7
Rebound of
Git App Icon
By Matt Zanchelli
View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Matt Zanchelli
Matt Zanchelli

More by Matt Zanchelli

View profile
    • Like