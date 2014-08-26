Erman Kutlu

ODAK Logo

Erman Kutlu
Erman Kutlu
  • Save
ODAK Logo logo odak rock metal texture dark typo logotype ankh cross plus
Download color palette

Logo for a rock band, sadly not approved.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Erman Kutlu
Erman Kutlu

More by Erman Kutlu

View profile
    • Like