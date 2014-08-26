Fedor Shkliarau

Volkswagen Beetle Animated

Fedor Shkliarau
Fedor Shkliarau
Hire Me
  • Save
Volkswagen Beetle Animated cartoon animation flat after effects colors beetle gif wes anderson illustration
Download color palette

Small part of a cartoon I've been working at.
Would you like to see more of that? :)

Fedor Shkliarau
Fedor Shkliarau
High-class digital product design for innovative products.
Hire Me

More by Fedor Shkliarau

View profile
    • Like