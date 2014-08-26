Teamshirts - Navigation Module for Desktop

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hej,
this is an alternative version of our navigation module for the desktop layout. I tried to simplify it as far as possible, without hiding the most essential parts. The concept for mobile is slightly different and will focus even more on the most important sections.
Please note that this is still work in progress and we also don't look for pixel perfection - for now. It's about iterating fast in an agile process. As soon as we decided if this kind of navigation will make it, I will polish it for sure ;)
Anyway, I hope you like it.
There's a lot in the pipeline already and I will constantly post some updates and insights.
Thanks & Cheers :)