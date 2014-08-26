Justin Schueler

Teamshirts - Navigation Module for Desktop

Justin Schueler
Justin Schueler
Hire Me
  • Save
Teamshirts - Navigation Module for Desktop ecommerce shop store spreadshirt webdesign ui flat grid
Download color palette

Hej,

this is an alternative version of our navigation module for the desktop layout. I tried to simplify it as far as possible, without hiding the most essential parts. The concept for mobile is slightly different and will focus even more on the most important sections.

Please note that this is still work in progress and we also don't look for pixel perfection - for now. It's about iterating fast in an agile process. As soon as we decided if this kind of navigation will make it, I will polish it for sure ;)
Anyway, I hope you like it.
There's a lot in the pipeline already and I will constantly post some updates and insights.

Thanks & Cheers :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Justin Schueler
Justin Schueler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Schueler

View profile
    • Like