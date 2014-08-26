Mika Parajon

Logo created for my senior thesis & soon to open Etsy shop!

To learn more about this project go here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1261581748/native-handmade-sketchbooks
http://www.mikaparajon.com/#/native/

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
