I'm Joining Automatic

I'm excited to say that I'm joining the team at Automatic. I'm looking forward to being able to work with both digital and physical products, as well as having the opportunity to flex my creative muscle on the occasional marketing project.

I'm grateful to have been a part of such an awesome team, company and culture while at Zendesk. I'm proud of my time there and the positive impact we, together, have had on our products, the people who use them, and the people here who make them. I've learned a lot and have made a few lifelong friends.

Thank you to everyone I've had the privilege to work with at Zendesk. I've had a blast.

I hope to post some work from my time at Zendesk as things are released over the coming months.