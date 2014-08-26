techpines

App Design

techpines
techpines
Hire Us
  • Save
App Design app ui ux design application
Download color palette

An issue and bug tracking program that needed a 21st century face-lift. We helped design and revamp their application, focusing on ease of use, to help them compete in the diverse Project Management marketplace.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
techpines
techpines
Hire Us

More by techpines

View profile
    • Like