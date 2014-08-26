Chroma For iPhone is Now Available!

Well, it's finally alive in the App Store!

After a year of testing, building designing (and tons more to come), we finally released Chroma for our client! A way to snap photos an catalog them with the help of the Chroma Community.

A big thanks to @David Anspaugh for his super awesome walk thru animation designs. Huge thanks to @Eddie Lobanovskiy for his branding work and app icon! And thanks to @destroytoday for his stellar dev work! Another HUGE hand at this is my good buddies over at Hippo! Go hit them up if you ever need crazy good iOS dev work!! And last but not least, my client @Andre Poremski

for being a awesome guy to work with!!

We here @JellyJar Co have been featured 5 times now by Apple. Let's see if we can get to #6 :)

Go get Chroma for free in the App Store!