Luca Provenzano

Email confirmation.

Luca Provenzano
Luca Provenzano
  • Save
Email confirmation. newsletter email design photoshop friendly
Download color palette

A little capture of a email. I'm currently working on a pharmaceutical site.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Luca Provenzano
Luca Provenzano

More by Luca Provenzano

View profile
    • Like