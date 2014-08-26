Bruno Maioral

Tulipas Brand Logo

Tulipas Brand Logo logo template branding identity design flower nature classy old vintage luxury
Tulipas Brand Logo Template was inspired from the old classical and Strong Ornamented Brands.
Ideal for Elite brands, classy invitations, weddings, formal proposals, luxury industry like hotels, drinks, wine, fashion, clothes, perfumes, or any other classy business you can think of.
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
