Rehana Khan

Disney's Gnometown: Cavegnome Home

Rehana Khan
Rehana Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Disney's Gnometown: Cavegnome Home art illustration vector digital isometric concept art design graphic caveman gnome gnometown disney
Download color palette

Cave-gnome home done in vector/ Illustrator for Disney's Gnometown facebook game!

Digitally sketched in photoshop and vectored in Illustrator

Rehana Khan
Rehana Khan
Illustrator, Animator, Designer at Grubhub
Hire Me

More by Rehana Khan

View profile
    • Like