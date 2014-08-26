Book Plane Sketch

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We are getting ready to release a new collection. The theme of our fall season is "knowledge". We explored a wide range of scholastic themes and incorporated our branding into the graphics. I had this idea for a open book where the folded pages made our paper plane icon. In my head it was going to be really easy, but it took a lot of trial and error to make it look right. I have pages and pages of "book plane" sketches, but I think I finally landed on a good solution. Sometimes the simplest solution is the most difficult to execute.