Pink Blush Case Study

We've been putting in the hours on internal work lately. Today I've been working on our portfolio layout as we're planning to launch a bunch of work that has been under the radar for quite some time now.
Here's the Pink Blush portfolio piece that some of you may have seen a bit of before... The biggest of props to @Matt Yow and @Summer Teal Simpson for the awesome work on this Pink Blush project. As well as @alicjacolon for the abundance of photographs I've happily been able to sort through to put together for this portfolio piece, SO essential. Also props to @Bill S Kenney for helping out with art direction of the shoot as well.
@Sam Stratton decided to sneak in on this shot, so I blurred his face.
Created with the Focus Lab team