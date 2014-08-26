Luke Curé

splash landing ecommerce delivery form location
Zipcode commerce is a new platform we are launching based on same-day delivery services.

This is the landing page.. and the logo I created. The site is IP Address based and will change the image and location based on where you are located.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
