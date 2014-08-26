Samsung Galaxy MLB Lockscreen

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To design the lockscreen and wallpaper for all 30 MLB teams. Improve the lockscreen with interactions to either unlock the phone or open MLB At Bat app. The bottom of lockscreen displays live score or game info of the user’s favorite team.