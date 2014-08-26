PRETTYGOODSIR

Maybe

Maybe hold on photon music album cover cd packaging blue note bold logo
Finished this Blue Note inspired album cover.

In Progress
By PRETTYGOODSIR
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
