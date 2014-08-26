Mykola Lemiakin

Icons for All-in-One Agenda widget

Icons for All-in-One Agenda widget
I want to share some icons for All-in-One Agenda widget.
It's my old project, but it was quite interesting.
Here you can download it: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allinoneagenda

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
