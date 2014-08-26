Kevin Richardson

OneCloud Alliance

Kevin Richardson
Kevin Richardson
  • Save
OneCloud Alliance website launch minimal blue apprenda
Download color palette

Last week our friends at Apprenda launched OneCloud Alliance – their new partner integrations program. As usual, we were thrilled to be able to help out with this process.

Created by Iron to Iron

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Kevin Richardson
Kevin Richardson

More by Kevin Richardson

View profile
    • Like