Rob Brink

Gig poster textures

Rob Brink
Rob Brink
  • Save
Gig poster textures design gig gigposter screenprint print poster creativemarket
Download color palette

cover image i made for my new product on @Creative Market Gig Poster Texture Pack. Inspired by the textures found on gig posters and other screen printed posters.

Available here http://crtv.mk/phJ9

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Rob Brink
Rob Brink

More by Rob Brink

View profile
    • Like