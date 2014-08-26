Nick Misani

I Ching Cover

I Ching Cover illustration gold book cover
Detail of some gold filigree I created for the cover of John Minford's translation of the I Ching, the ancient Chinese book of divination and wisdom, published by Viking.

http://www.penguin.com/book/i-ching-by-john-minford/9780670024698

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
