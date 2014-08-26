Hotpin

Guest Dj Party Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
Guest Dj Party Flyer Template a5 flyer advertising colourful dj flyer event fashion futuristic minimal flyer modern party flyer promotion template
Download color palette

Guest Dj Party Flyer Template is very modern minimal psd flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming event or nightclub party! Text is fully editable and you can add or remove objects form the flyer!
1 PSD file - 4"x6" with 0.25" bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/ghvz

Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like