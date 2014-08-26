Rocky Santaferraro

Ex's and Oh's

Rocky Santaferraro
Rocky Santaferraro
  • Save
Ex's and Oh's pattern brush pen brush valentines day
Download color palette

Playing around with some brush pen patterns. This one got a little too Valentine's Day.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Rocky Santaferraro
Rocky Santaferraro

More by Rocky Santaferraro

View profile
    • Like