Howard Pinsky

Double-Exposure

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
Double-Exposure double exposure photography photoshop
Download color palette

Double-exposure style image created in Adobe Photoshop.

Tutorial here: http://www.iceflowstudios.com/2014/tutorials/double-exposure-effect-photoshop/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like