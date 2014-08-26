David Wolske

Free Download

David Wolske
David Wolske
  • Save
Free Download manicule letterpress typography free limited edition
Download color palette

Free Download from Ltd. Ed. by Smart & Wiley – authentic, vintage letterpress printed fists (aka manicules, indexes); 300ppi grayscale .tif
http://goo.gl/RhUJLN

More affordable, high-quality, high-resolution, letterpress imagery available at http://smartandwiley.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
David Wolske
David Wolske

More by David Wolske

View profile
    • Like