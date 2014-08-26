Hannah O'Neal
Union & Fifth Wireframes

Here are a few wires from an awesome project we have been working on over the last few months called Union & Fifth. Union & Fifth is a non-profit organization that collects and sells used designer clothing online to raise money for other non-profits who are doing good all over the U.S.

This is just the beginning of the work we are doing to get Union & Fifth up and running as well as an insight into our wireframing process.

Look for more on this project soon!

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
