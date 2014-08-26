Union & Fifth Wireframes

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are a few wires from an awesome project we have been working on over the last few months called Union & Fifth. Union & Fifth is a non-profit organization that collects and sells used designer clothing online to raise money for other non-profits who are doing good all over the U.S.
This is just the beginning of the work we are doing to get Union & Fifth up and running as well as an insight into our wireframing process.
Look for more on this project soon!