Lucky Store UI Kit (Mobile Version)

Lucky Store UI Kit (Mobile Version) mobile interface web ui shop discount iphone ecommerce webdesign
Now this is HUGE! I recently updated Lucky Store UI Kit and added a mobile version. It's absolutely free update for all buyers of original kit.

And here is a special for you, dribbblers:
10% DISCOUNT on all of my UI kits!
Just go to UICHEST.COM and use offer code DRIBBBLER10 or click the links below:

Lucky Store UI Kit (10% Off)
Retro Jam UI Kit (10% Off)

Stay tuned:
UI Chest | Behance | Facebook | Creative Market

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
