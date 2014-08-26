Mathieu PREAU

Grands Enfants intro animations

Grands Enfants intro animations iot ai grands enfants svg vector
Animations of Grands Enfants landing.
Check the x2 gif for more details.

Live animation here : http://www.grands-enfants.io/

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
