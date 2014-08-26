Amy Buller

TRIBEangles Print

TRIBEangles Print tribal triangles pattern illustration illustrator
Repeating fabric print for swimwear. Hand drawn triangles made into a repeating pattern. See the full project at http://infiniteswell.com/project/tribeangles/

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
