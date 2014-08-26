Myplanet

A New Approach on Network Visualization

CenturyLink Technology Solutions (CTS) is a major player in the Data Centre space, focused on managed hosting and co-location services.

Myplanet worked with CenturyLink to build a CTS Virtual Private Data Centre (VPDC) - that lets users define, configure and deploy a full virtual data centre. There’s no need to buy, install, configure, or manage any hardware.

You can take a look at the full case study here.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
