A New Approach on Network Visualization

CenturyLink Technology Solutions (CTS) is a major player in the Data Centre space, focused on managed hosting and co-location services.
Myplanet worked with CenturyLink to build a CTS Virtual Private Data Centre (VPDC) - that lets users define, configure and deploy a full virtual data centre. There’s no need to buy, install, configure, or manage any hardware.
You can take a look at the full case study here.