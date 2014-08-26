Lisa Gringl

Webats Logo webats logo flat animal bat blog night landscape webdesign
Finally finished our new blog about web design & development. This is our logo for the blog called "webats".

Blog: http://webats.eu

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
