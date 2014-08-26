Alice Tribuleva

Free Simplified Set - Dropbox Overlaying Icons

Free Simplified Set - Dropbox Overlaying Icons flat simple mac dropbox file icon overlay free icns osx download giveaway
I'm using custom icons for my Dropbox. You can too.
This one is a simplified theme, here's the one I use daily.

Posted as a free download on Gumroad:
http://gum.co/icns

Download Free Dropbox Alternate Icons for Mac
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
